UBS Group Cuts Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €140.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €143.00 ($152.13) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($174.47) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($180.85) to €162.00 ($172.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

