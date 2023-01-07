Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $486.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $490.98.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

