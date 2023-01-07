United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

UAL opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

