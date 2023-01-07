United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 6,267 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 88.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.57. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

