United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 2,553 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

