United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Bankshares by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Bankshares Price Performance

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

