Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.