Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vale by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.