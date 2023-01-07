Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 23,898 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,004.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.3% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,767 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

