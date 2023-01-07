Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $210.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $295.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.61.

