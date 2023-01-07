Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,578,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,044,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veradigm Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

