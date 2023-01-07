VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.