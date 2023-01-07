Vicky A. Bailey Sells 2,700 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,118,000 after buying an additional 206,171 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,394,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

