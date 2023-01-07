Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $34.21

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.21, but opened at $32.50. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 15,044 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

