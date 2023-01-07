Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

