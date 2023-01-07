Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

