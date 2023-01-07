Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $262.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $311.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

