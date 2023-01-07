Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $183.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,346. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.