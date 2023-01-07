Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $229.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.