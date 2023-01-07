Webster Bank N. A. Buys 2,070 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 410.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.57. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

