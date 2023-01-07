Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $20.04

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $19.19. Weibo shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 5,299 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.31 million. Analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.