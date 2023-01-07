Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $20.04

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WBGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $19.19. Weibo shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 5,299 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Weibo Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.31 million. Analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

