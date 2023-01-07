Wells Fargo & Company Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $50.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

