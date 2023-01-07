Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 234.2% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 214.1% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 210.0% during the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 226.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

