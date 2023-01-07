Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.72. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

