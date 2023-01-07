Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

