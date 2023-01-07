West Branch Capital LLC Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

