West Branch Capital LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

