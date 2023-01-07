Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Hold by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.17 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.