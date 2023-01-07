Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

