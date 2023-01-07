Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.00. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 4,919 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $858.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $5,101,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

