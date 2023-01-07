Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,370 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

