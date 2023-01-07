Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,822 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 265,774 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Up 4.9 %

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

