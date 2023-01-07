Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,030 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

