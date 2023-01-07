Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,657 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $18,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

