Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,757 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

