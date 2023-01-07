Xponance Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $69.51 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $714,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.