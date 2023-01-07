Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,805 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

