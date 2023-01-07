Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,274 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

