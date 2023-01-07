Xponance Inc. Acquires 9,879 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 248.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

