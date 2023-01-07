Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

