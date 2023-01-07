Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.