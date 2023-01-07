Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

