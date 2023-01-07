Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 273.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,904,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,139,000. Strategic Equity Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $18,389,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $223.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $275.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.58.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

