Xponance Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Up 4.9 %

SBNY opened at $116.30 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.32. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.