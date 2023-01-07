Xponance Inc. Buys 2,643 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

KMX stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

