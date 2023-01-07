Xponance Inc. Buys 2,779 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

NYSE BXP opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

