Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $137.39 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

