Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact Announces Dividend

Shares of G opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,211,685. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

