Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $2,067.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,491.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,030.95. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.