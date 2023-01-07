Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LNT opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.